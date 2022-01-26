Bell

WENDY BELL, the PITTSBURGH-based syndicated conservative talk show host and former local TV news anchor fired from a TV station and a radio job for racist comments, has found a new TV gig, hosting a show for NEWSMAX. "WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE" debuts SATURDAY (1/29) and will air at 4:30p (ET) SATURDAYS with repeats on SUNDAYS at 3:30p.

The network's press release on BELL's addition notes her experience as an anchor at NBC affiliate KSDK-TV/ST. LOUIS and ABC affiliate WTAE-TV/PITTSBURGH and her hosting at ENTERCOM (now AUDACY) News-Talk KDKA-A/PITTSBURGH but makes no mention of her firing by WTAE-TV in 2016 for comments on FACEBOOK profiling the unknown suspects in a 2016 mass shooting as "young black men... (with) multiple siblings from multiple fathers and their mothers work multiple jobs." The release also does not refer to her firing by KDKA for telling BLACK LIVES MATTER protestors that "the silent majority is pissed and they are armed and they are ready. So, don’t muck with us" and calling for protestors defacing monuments to be "shot on sight." BELL subsequently got her show picked up by crosstown ST. BARNABAS BROADCASTING News-Talk WJAS-A-W256DE in JANUARY 2021 but was dropped from the lineup in MAY.

“WENDY BELL has had a remarkable career as a television journalist and radio host, and throughout it all has been an advocate of common sense and American values,” NEWSMAX CEO CHRIS RUDDY said in the press release. “We are glad to have her on the NEWSMAX team.“

