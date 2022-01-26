Rey Mena

This week’s ALL ACCESS Power Player is PromoSuite VP/Product Design & Development REY MENA.

His background as an early days online/social media adaptor has served him well in the 21st Century and in his current role--including the development of the company’s new platform, PromoSuite Plus.

MENA explained, “Essentially, PromoSuitePlus is the shared architecture and functionality of all three solutions: PromoSuite Production- the most advanced production workflow in the industry, PromoSuite Digital - the first-ever solution exclusively designed for radio’s digital workflow, and the soon to be released, PromoSuite Promotions - the evolution of our current PromoSuite Next product.”

