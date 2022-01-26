-
All Access' Newest 'Power Player' Is PromoSuite VP/Product Design & Development Rey Mena
by Tom Cunningham
January 27, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
This week’s ALL ACCESS Power Player is PromoSuite VP/Product Design & Development REY MENA.
His background as an early days online/social media adaptor has served him well in the 21st Century and in his current role--including the development of the company’s new platform, PromoSuite Plus.
MENA explained, “Essentially, PromoSuitePlus is the shared architecture and functionality of all three solutions: PromoSuite Production- the most advanced production workflow in the industry, PromoSuite Digital - the first-ever solution exclusively designed for radio’s digital workflow, and the soon to be released, PromoSuite Promotions - the evolution of our current PromoSuite Next product.”
Catch up with Power Player REY MENA here.