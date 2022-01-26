Per FCC Approval

HOPE MEDIA GROUP and WAY MEDIA are merging into one organization. The formal merger is expected to close by mid-2022, following FCC approval.



The headquarters will be in HOUSTON under the name HOPE MEDIA GROUP. Contemporary Christian WAYFM NETWORK and Contemporary Christian KSBJ/HOUSTON will continue to serve under their existing brand names. This will be a cash-free transaction that received a unanimous vote from both boards of directors.



HOPE MEDIA GROUP’s JOE PAULO, who will be President/CEO of the merged entity, commented, “We are incredibly excited to join forces with WAY MEDIA to not only continue our shared mission of connecting people to GOD, but to create even more opportunities to spread His hope for good. We know that together we can accomplish more. The board of directors for each ministry has been prayerful about this for months and we believe this will also further ignite a new trend of collaboration and unity amongst Christian ministries.”



WAY MEDIA’s Interim CEO TIM DUKES will become COO of HOPE MEDIA GROUP. He added, “We have a vision to integrate the best of both ministries and be better together for the cause of CHRIST. More will be shared soon to announce the leadership team for the combined entity that will still be focused on serving our existing audiences with excellence, in addition to growing through further digital expansion and new terrestrial radio markets.”

