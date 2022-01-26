Holiday '21 PPM Ratings

Continuing with our “on the third book of CHRISTMAS” theme, did you know that of all the birds being given – we’re looking at you partridge, turtledove, swans, and geese – only the pesky French hen is a purely domesticated animal? (We have no idea what a calling bird is, though.) Armed with this vital bit of useless information, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the bird watchers from XTRENDS – will immerse ourselves in the HOLIDAY book. This one started on DECEMBER 9th and flew the coop on JANUARY 5th. According to our figures, 17 days (or 60.7% of the book) were devoted to BURL and BING and all their ilk. If yesterday’s results were any indication, they had a heck of a party.

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: Stirless Mice

It’s not like iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) needs the help of performance-enhancing music. But it will take all the assistance it can. The station was #1 6+ for the thirteenth time in the last fourteen books (10.8-12.8), which was larger than last year’s 12.1 share. KODA was not the only station to go all jolly and bright. KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ also flipped the format. The station remained at #2 but with its highest share in over a year (6.3-6.9). AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) was up to #3 (5.2-5.2), while UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUÉ BUENA 102.9) dipped to #4 with its lowest score in over a year (5.8-4.9). URBAN ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1) stepped up to #5 (4.5-4.6), while COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) also had its smallest share in over a year as it slipped to #6 (5.0-4.5). KODA continued as the cume leader with a 13.2% increase (1,899,500-2,150,200). The market was off by 1.4%.

KODA made it across the double-digit threshold and was #1 25-54 for the second straight survey. The station also beat last year’s number by nearly a share. KLTN repeated at #2 though it, once again, posted its lowest share in over a year. It was not that far ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ), which stepped up to #3 and ended a three-book slump. It barely edged out KKHH, which remained at #4 with a slight increase. KSBJ also had a slight decrease as it dropped two places to #5. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) remained a solid #6.

As with the previous two demos, KODA remained #1 18-34, hit double digits, and beat last year’s final score. KTBZ stepped up to #2, rebounding from its lowest book of the year. KBXX slipped to #3 as it returned a good portion of last survey’s huge increase. When last we visited, two stations were tied at #5. That situation repeated itself, but the players were changed. A flat KKHH stepped up to #4 while AUDACY Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101 FM) fell to #11 with its smallest share in over a year. In their stead were CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE, which dipped from #4, and UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KAMA (104.9 LATINO MIX), which advanced from a tie at #10.

There was very little change atop the 18-49 leaderboard. KODA completed the demo sweep with another double-digit outing – coming close to doubling the share of its next closest pursuer. That was KLTN, which remained at #2, though with a rather sizeable decrease. A flat KTBZ repeated at #3, while KBXX stood alone at #4 with a slight decrease. KKHH stepped down to #5, while KSBJ held steady at #6 with a slight increase.

ATLANTA: Go Fish

Last year, SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH) was the market’s purveyor of tidings of comfort and joy. It did not exactly set the world ablaze as the station was #4 6+ with a 5.6 share in the HOLIDAY 2020 survey. The results were much better this time as the station moved up to #1 with its best performance in over a year (7.2-8.8). COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1) moved up a slot to #2, also with its highest mark in over a year (6.9-7.4). Last survey’s winner was COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER). It slipped to #3 (7.3-7.3). COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) was up for the fourth book in a row as it landed at #4 (5.9-6.3). COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A had its lowest total in over a year (6.6-5.8) as it dipped to #5. WSB continued as the cume leader despite a 6.3% decline (886,300-830,800). The market was down by 3.7%. In case you were wondering (we were), WFSH did not see an increase in its 6+ cume.

WFSH led the 25-54 pod for the second book in a row as it hooked its largest share in over a year. WSB broke out of a tie at #3 and stepped up to #2 with its best book in over a year. CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7) remained alone at #3 but with a slight increase. WALR moved up two spaces to #4 with its highest total in over a year. WSRV slid from #2 to #5 with its smallest share in over a year. It was just clear of AUDACY Urban AC WVEE (V-103), which inched up to #6 with its third up book in a row. WSB-A dropped from #5 to #9. This was the first time the station has been outside the top five in well over a year.

It turns out the 18-34 crowd did not make Santa their first choice. That honor was bestowed upon WSB, which won for the second straight survey and posted its largest share in over a year. WFSH remained at #2 with a slight decrease. It was paired with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WWPW (POWER 96.1), which advanced from a tie at #10 as it ended a steep three-book slide. WWWQ repeated at #4 with a small increase, while WSRV was up four slots to #5 with its best showing since APRIL. WVEE slipped to #6 as it ended a two-book surge. WALR dropped to #7 and was tied with AUDACY Rhythmic AC WSTR (STAR 94).

WSB became the returning 18-49 champion as it landed its largest share in over a year. WWWQ was up three slots to #2 as it, too, posted its best number in over a year. WFSH dipped to #3, while WALR stepped down to #4. Both stations had slight increases. WWPW was back in the top five with its best outing since SEPTEMBER, while WSRV fell from #4 to #8.

WASHINGTON, DC: It’s A WASH

In a city perpetually divided by politics, it’s nice to see something can be a force for unity. That it’s the likes of BURL IVES that does it may ring as odd, but we’ll take it. iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH rode the polar express to a second consecutive 6+ victory (11.3-13.2), though it fell short of last year’s 15.2 share. The rest of the top five was relatively unchanged from the previous survey. HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR repeated at #2 (8.8-8.3), while AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU was back at #3 (7.5-7.3). HUBBARD News WTOP placed fourth again, though it was down for the fifth book in a row (6.8-6.4). URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3 & 92.7) remained at #5, but with its smallest share since MARCH (5.6-4.7). It was forced to share the moment with GWET Classical WETA, which moved up from a tie at #9 (4.0-4.7). WASH was not the only holiday propagandist. ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS also made the switch. It went from a tie at #12 to #8 (3.4-4.0). WASH was still the cume leader (1,072,000-1,149,000) – a gain of 7.2%. The market shrank by 4.0%.

WASH ran roughshod over the 25-54 demo as it posted a rather large double-digit share – one that was bigger than the next two stations combined. WAMU remained at #2, but with its lowest total since AUGUST. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101) repeated at #3, but with its smallest share in over a year. WHUR stepped up to #4 and just edged out WMMJ, which dipped to #5. WGTS rebounded from a down book as it rose from #11 to a tie at #6 with WTOP.

Though WASH had only a modest 18-34 increase over the previous survey, the station remained a strong #1 with a solid double-digit share. WAMU got back most of last survey’s large share loss as it moved up to #2. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) had its lowest score since JUNE as it dipped to #3. URBAN ONE Urban WKYS repeated at #4 with a small loss. WWDC remained in a tie at #5 but with a new partner. AUDACY Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE) advanced from a tie at #7 with its best showing since JULY. AUDACY Urban WPGC gave up its share of the #5 spot so it could nestle in at #8.

WASH completed the demo sweep in double-digit style as it crushed the 18-49 competition. WAMU stepped up to #2 despite having its third down book in a row. WWDC slipped to #3 with its smallest share in over a year, while WHUR repeated at #4 with a modest decrease. WKYS stood alone at #5 with its best book in over a year. Its former partner in that space – WIHT – posted its lowest number since MAY and fell into a tie at #7 with WTOP. In between was WGTS, which rose from #10 to #6.

PHILADELPHIA: Putting The B In Drummer Boy

CHRISTMAS may come but once a year but AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1) milks it for two surveys. The station remained #1 6+ (10.1-14.4) and topped last year’s 13.2 share. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS was unaffected by the holiday hijinks, and it kept plugging along (8.4-8.5) as it repeated at #2. BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR moved up to #3 as it ended a small two-book slide (6.6-7.1), while WHYY INC. Public Radio WHYY was up to #4 with its best showing since JANUARY (5.7-5.9). BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK had its lowest score in exactly a year as it slipped to #5 (6.9-5.1). There was another holiday participant. iHEARTMEDIA AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE) actually flipped a day before WBEB. The station did land its largest share since AUGUST (3.0-3.8) as it advanced from #13 to #7. WBEB continued to crush it with cume (1,311,300-1,625,100) – a 23.9% increase. The market fell by 1.1%.

When it comes to 25-54, WMMR is simply a juggernaut. The station was in double digits for the twelfth book in a row. It also posted the second-best number of that span. Alas, ‘twas not enough. The station stepped down to #2 as WBEB took the top spot by the slimmest of measurable margins. WDAS remained at #3 but with its smallest share since SEPTEMBER. WHYY was back at #4 again with its largest number in over a year. WMGK repeated at #5 with its lowest score since JANUARY. WISX moved from #17 to #11.

How dominant was WBEB’S 18-34 performance? Welp, the station was at #1 again and easily crushed last year’s number. It also came dangerously close to equaling the combined shares of the rest of the top five! WMGK was back at #2 though it returned most of last survey’s large increase. WDAS advanced from #7 to #3 with its best showing since AUGUST. WHYY dipped to #4 as it lost a noticeably large chunk of share. It was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99), which moved up from #6 despite a slight decrease. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIOQ (Q102) slid to #6 with its lowest mark since AUGUST, while BEASLEY Country WXTU (92.5 XTU) fell three places to #8 with its smallest share in over a year.

The 18-49 competition is really a five-team race. Of course, WBEB dominated with its second straight double-digit share. However, WMMR also hit double digits as it remained at #2. WDAS repeated as a very strong #3 despite a modest decrease. WHYY was up to #4 with a small increase, while WMGK slipped to #5. The next closest pursuers were a pair of stations at #6. They were WUSL and BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM). They were two shares shy of the top five.

BOSTON: The Magic Of The Season

It would appear that the twin passions of BOSTON area radio listeners are sports and ELMO & PATSY. AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7) moved up to #1 6+ with a healthy dose of the latter (7.9-13.2). It could not match last year’s 15.9 share. Meanwhile, BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) leaned heavily on the former (8.5-8.3) as it slipped to #2. This ended the station’s four-book winning streak. iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A stepped up to #3 (6.9-6.5), while BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR posted its lowest score in exactly a year (7.2-6.1) as it drifted down to #4. Two stations were found together at #5 after landing their lowest shares in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) remained in place (5.3-4.7), while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX rose up from #6 (5.2-4.7). WMJX was the cume leader for the third straight survey with a 26.7% increase (1,050,400-1,330,400). The market was off by 1.2%.

As was expected, WMJX had a massive 25-54 share increase, crashing through the double-digit barrier. Unfortunately, that only solidified the station’s hold on second place. WBZ captured the demo flag for the seventh straight survey – the last five of which have been in double digits. WROR repeated at #3 with a small loss and was joined in that space by WXKS, which moved up from #4 despite landing its third down book in a row. WZLX remained at #5 with – again – its lowest score in over a year. Not far behind was BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9), which stood alone at #6 with a flat performance.

WMJX surged into the 18-34 lead with a strong double-digit presence. WBZ did slip to #2 but also hit double digits for the third book in a row. WXKS remained at #3 but with its smallest share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R WJMN (JAM’N 94.5) held on to its #4 position but returned a good portion of last survey’s huge increase. WROR repeated at #5 with its lowest share since we last heard the dulcet tones of BING CROSBY over the airwaves.

The twin loyalties of the 18-49 residents of AMERICA’S Walking City (look it up) were on full display. WMJX had the expected huge share increase to land in double digits and on top of the chart. However, WBZ had its fifth straight double-digit book as it retained its share of the lead. WXKS had a slight decrease but moved up to #3, while WROR dipped to #4 with its third down survey in a row. WBQT advanced two spaces to #5 despite a slight loss of share. WZLX and WJMN were tied at #5 last month. Both stations had down books. WZLX slipped to #6, while WJMN landed in a tie at #7 with AUDACY Adult Hits WBGB (BIG 103).

We are putting an end to all this bird business. A “calling bird” is actually a “colly bird” or a blackbird of some type. Seriously, was there life before GOOGLE?

Up shortly, our final look at the HOLIDAY SURVEY. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will focus on SEATTLE, MIAMI, DETROIT, PHOENIX, and MINNEAPOLIS. We promise – no more bird droppings.

