Let’s face it, voice tracking is no longer the future of radio, it is the norm for radio. And as much as we all wish everything was still “live and local,” that’s no longer practical with consolidation and downsizing. This is an “opportunity” for talent to master the craft of voice tracking and turn it into a legitimate business. But we need to master the basics in order to move the needle and make a connection with the audience. It should never be obvious that talent on air is not live. In this week's 'The Bigger Picture,' MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE goes back to the basics with 'The Art of Voice Tracking.'





