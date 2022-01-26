-
KCYY (Y100)/San Antonio Launches New 'Texas Made' Weekend Show
by Laura Moxley
January 26, 2022 at 1:40 PM (PT)
COX MEDIA GROUP Country KCYY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO has launched the new TEXAS MADE show, which will air on SUNDAY nights from 8-10p (CT). The new show is hosted by Y100 midday host BRODY SIMMONS.
TEXAS MADE was announced on air TODAY (1/26), as well as on the station's FACEBOOK page.
The first episode of the TEXAS MADE podcast is available here, featuring artist AARON WATSON.