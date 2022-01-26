Young

Multiple sources, including THE WALL STREET JOURNAL (WSJ) and ROLLING STONE are reporting that SPOTIFY has begun removing NEIL YOUNG's music from the platform following demands his music be removed in protest of COVID-19 misinformation heard on JOE ROGAN’s podcast (NET NEWS 1/25). YOUNG posted a letter on his website on MONDAY (1/24) addressed to his management and record label demanding his music be removed from SPOTIFY, saying that the company can have “ROGAN or YOUNG. Not both.” The letter has since been deleted.

WSJ was the first to report that SPOTIFY Technology SA is removing NEIL YOUNG’s music, as the folk-rock star isn’t wavering in his objections to JOE ROGAN’s podcast, saying they are spreading false information about the virus via his show.

In a new letter, Young blasts SPOTIFY as “a very damaging force via its public misinformation and lies about COVID.” He thanked his label WARNER RECORDS for standing by his decision and noted that a majority of his streaming revenue comes from SPOTIFY.

YOUNG said in his letter, “SPOTIFY represents 60% of the streaming of my music to listeners around the world, almost every record I have ever released is available — my life’s music — a huge loss for my record company to absorb. Yet my friends at WARNER BROTHERS REPRISE stood with me, recognizing the threat the COVID misinformation on SPOTIFY posed to the world — particularly for our young people who think everything they hear on Spotify is true. Unfortunately, it is not.”

Young concluded his letter by calling for more artists and companies to take a similar stance and take their music off of SPOTIFY to “stop supporting SPOTIFY’s deadly misinformation about COVID.”

Click here for the full story.





« see more Net News