Now Used By Audacy

AUDACY has signed up to use PODCHASER's database of podcast listening measurement.

"We are excited to supercharge AUDACY’s podcast initiatives with our dataset,” said PODCHASER CEO BRADLEY DAVIS. “Partnering with AUDACY is a huge step towards our goal of empowering all podcasters”

“As AUDACY continues to build out our industry-leading analytics and measurement suite, we are excited to partner with PODCHASER to help our client and agency partners continue to make smart decisions,” said AUDACY EVP/Digital Sales KEN LAGANA. “When placing podcast buys across our dominant podcast portfolio, these clients and agency partners will be able to use this data to see how our podcasts measure up.”

