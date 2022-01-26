Hearing

The HOUSE COMMITTEE ON THE JUDICIARY will hold a hearing on the American Music Fairness Act, the bill aiming to impose a performance royalty fee on broadcasters, on FEBRUARY 2nd at 10a (ET). The hearing was scheduled without comment from the committee.

The news of the hearing was greeted with approval by musicFIRST COALITION Chairman and former Congressman JOE CROWLEY, who issued a statement saying that the organization “couldn’t be more grateful to Chairman (JERRY) NADLER for his decision to hold a hearing on the landmark American Music Fairness Act. Artists and performers have been fighting for music fairness for over half a century, and it’s time for CONGRESS to once and for all ensure artists receive compensation for their work, just as every other person deserves. This bipartisan legislation, introduced by Reps. TED DEUTCH and DARRELL ISSA, represents a carefully considered approach to solving this decades long injustice.

“For too long, billion-dollar corporate broadcasters have profited off the backs of musicians, exploiting their music to bring advertisers to the stations’ airwaves, without offering the artists a single cent in return. We look forward to hearing the testimonies of the witnesses as they share their own experiences in the fight for music fairness.”

