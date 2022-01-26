Third Side Music's Bronte Jane

Global indie music publisher THIRD SIDE MUSIC has extended its longtime partnership with BADBADNOTGOOD, the GRAMMY and JUNO-winning, multi-platinum jazz ensemble consisting of ALEXANDER SOWINSKI, CHESTER HANSEN and LELAND WHITTY.

THIRD SIDE MUSIC will continue working creatively with BADBADNOTGOOD on an exclusive, worldwide basis, providing creative services and global administration of their future works and entire back catalog, including songs recorded by RIHANNA, KENDRICK LAMAR, MAC MILLER, MARY J. BLIGE, THUNDERCAT, GHOSTFACE KILLAH, SNOOP DOGG and more.

THIRD SIDE MUSIC VP Creative/A&R Director BRONTE JANE commented, "ALEXANDER, CHESTER and LELAND are true contemporaries, yet articulate a cross-generational sense of virtuosity and energy only known to them. I feel strongly that this next chapter for BADBADNOTGOOD will be the most impactful.”

BRONTE JANE, integral in the re-signing, has worked closely to help develop BADBADNOTGOOD, along with other GRAMMY-nominated artists and writers on TSM’s roster such as SOFI TUKKER, UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA, and BLONDE REDHEAD, among many others.

BADBADNOTGOOD have amassed over a billion streams and contributed to an array of hit singles such as RIHANNA’s “Sex With Me,” DANIEL CAESAR’s “Get You (ft. KALI UCHIS)” and UCHIS’ “After The Storm (ft. TYLER, THE CREATOR & BOOTSY COLLINS)." They have been nominated for four GRAMMYS, winning two for their contributions to KENDRICK LAMAR's "DAMN," named Best Rap Album, as well as on THUNDERCAT's album "It Is What It Is" (Brainfeeder), which won Best Progressive R&B Album in 2021. BADBADNOTGOOD received a JUNO AWARD for Rap Recording Of The Year with "Sour Soul" from their collaborative album with GHOSTFACE KILLAH and WU-TANG CLAN. The trio also gained international notoriety when they played live at the VIRGIL ABLOH / LOUIS VUITTON runway show during 2019 PARIS FASHION WEEK.

"Talk Memory," BADBADNOTGOOD’s sixth studio album and debut on legendary XL RECORDINGS, was released in OCTOBER 2021. In JUNE 2021, their song "Time Moves Slow” was sampled by musician and TIKTOK creator VANO 3000 for his track entitled "Running Away" (ft. BADBADNOTGOOD & SAMUEL T. HERRING), which has been used in more than 630,000 TIK TOK videos.

