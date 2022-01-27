Now In Teslas

Some PODCASTONE podcasts are now available on parent LIVEONE's LIVEXLIVE app on TESLA entertainment systems. The shows initially available include ADAM CAROLLA's "CAROLLA CLASSICS," "THE JORDAN HARBINGER SHOW," "OFF THE VINE WITH KAITLYN BRISTOWE," "LADYGANG," and several others.

Chairman/CEO ROB ELLIN said, "We are excited to expand our exclusive podcast content into TESLA and within the Android automotive app. Audiences can now engage and discover our hit franchises in their cars, home and everywhere in between."

« see more Net News