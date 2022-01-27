Church (Photo: Joe Pugliese)

ERIC CHURCH has partnered with AJ CAPITAL REAL ESTATE founder BEN WEPRIN to operate a new, six-story property to be called "CHIEF’S" at the corner of 2nd Avenue and BROADWAY in downtown NASHVILLE.

The property, 200 BROADWAY, was sold last OCTOBER by Country artist and entrepreneur JOHN RICH for $24.5 million (ARTIST INFO 10/19/21). The new owners will begin renovating the space this year, with plans to open in 2023.

The space, set to include a six-story bar, a WHOLE HOG BBQ restaurant, and a two-story seated music venue, will join the LOWER BROADWAY DISTRICT already filled with bars named for CHURCH's fellow Country music stars BLAKE SHELTON, LUKE BRYAN, JASON ALDEAN, DIERKS BENTLEY, MIRANDA LAMBERT, and RICH.

“I remember driving through downtown NASHVILLE over 20 years ago with a pawn shop guitar, riding shotgun in a beat-to-hell truck just trying to chase a dream,” said CHURCH, the EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE artist. “CHIEF’s is the culmination of catching that dream. Like everything else we do in our career, I wouldn’t even attempt a project like this if I didn’t think it would be the best, so that’s what CHIEF’s will be: the best.

“I am partnering with my closest friend and, in my opinion, the greatest hotel entrepreneur on earth, BEN WEPRIN, and the greatest barbecue chef in the world, RODNEY SCOTT,” added CHURCH. “Together we will create an experience unique to NASHVILLE and absolutely unparalleled in the world of music, food, fellowship and entertainment. This is my hometown. This is personal. This matters. Every detail of CHIEF’S will feel that way. I cannot wait to get started. See you in 2023.”

The location sits just across the CUMBERLAND RIVER from where CHURCH set a NISSAN STADIUM concert attendance record of 56,521 on MAY 25th, 2019. “Bringing a seated music venue to LOWER BROADWAY, while revitalizing and preserving a historic building, is exactly the kind of investment NASHVILLE’s entertainment sector needs,” said NASHVILLE Mayor JOHN COOPER.

CHURCH is currently touring in the round. A full list of tour stops can be found here.

