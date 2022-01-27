Longtime Host Retires

LOGAN RADIO INC. Variety WRUS-A-W285GB/RUSSELLVILLE, KY morning host and co-owner DON NEAGLE has retired from the morning shift after 63 years with the station. The KENTUCKY BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME and KENTUCKY JOURNALISM HALL OF FAME inductee joined WRUS on SEPTEMBER 1, 1958 after stints at radio stations in CAMPBELLSVILLE, HARRODSBURG, GLASGOW, and BOWLING GREEN.

In addition to the morning show, NEAGLE has also hosted "FEEDBACK" since 1985; he will continue to host the interview show and will conduct other interviews for the station.

CHRIS MCGINNIS, also a co-owner of the station, will host mornings on an interim basis while a permanent host is sought.

