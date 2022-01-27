-
Jerry Quijano Named Local 'All Things Considered' Host At KUT/Austin
January 27, 2022 at 9:24 AM (PT)
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS News-Talk KUT/AUSTIN has promoted producer JERRY QUIJANO to local host of "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED."
QUIJANO, who joined KUT as SATURDAY night local host in 2017, went full-time in 2017 after graduation from TEXAS A&M-SAN ANTONIO and participation in NPR's Next-Generation Radio project. He fills the hosting job vacated by NATHAN BERNIER when he became Transportation Reporter last year.