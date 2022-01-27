Hearing

The Administrative Law Judge in the Commission's proceeding on the possible revocation of ROGER WAHL's license for WQZS/MEYERSDALE, PA has rescheduled an initial status conference in the case for MARCH 8th. ALJ JANE HINCKLEY HALPRIN cancelled the previously scheduled JANUARY 13th hearing in the case after WAHL failed to respond to contact by a representative of the FCC's Office of Administrative Law Judges and then claimed that a medical procedure would prevent his attendance.

HALPRIN, noting that WAHL, who was imprisoned after pleading guilty to charges involving identity theft and criminal use of a communication facility, is apparently not represented by a lawyer, reminded him in her order that he must abide by the rules for filings in the proceeding, including the prohibition against ex parte presentations.

