Swift (Photo: ako photography/Shutterstock.com)

Several sources, including TMZ and AUDACY News WINS-A/NEW YORK, are reporting that a TAYLOR SWIFT "fan" drove his car into the artist's TRIBECA apartment building in NEW YORK on THURSDAY (1/27). Sources say he was driving down her street in the wrong direction and reversed into the building and a fire hydrant when it happened, He then tried to rip out an intercom system before he was arrested.

TMZ posted photos showing wires sticking out of the busted intercom near the entrance to the building where SWIFT has a penthouse.

The drunken man told police he wasn’t leaving the area until he met with SWIFT. He was taken to a nearby hospital after being arrested. It's reported he could face DWI and criminal mischief charges.

It's not the first time a man has tried to get into SWIFT's TRIBECA home. Last summer, a 28-year-old NEBRASKA man reportedly told police he was "in love" with SWIFT and was arrested at the entrance of her building. It's unclear whether she was in the building at the time of THURSDAY's incident.

