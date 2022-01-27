Holiday '21 PPM Ratings

Before The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our partners in data from XTRENDS – round out our coverage of the third book from CHRISTMAS, we have a question. Why does Santa get all the credit? Sure, he works his butt off for one day a year. But what about the elves? They work doggedly (and tirelessly) all year in sweatshop-type conditions. Have you ever seen their living quarters? No. What kind of benefits do they receive? Is there a union? It’s clearly not an equitable situation. Perhaps they should form a partnership with the elves from “The Lord of the Rings.” That would give them leverage. Now about this HOLIDAY book. It ran from DECEMBER 9TH through JANUARY 5TH so 17 of the 28 days were polluted by the fetid sounds of the TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA. As we have seen so far, it was a winning combination.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Multiple Choice Christmas

The correct answer is d) all of the above. Five – count ‘em, five – stations made the Frosty flip this season. The one that had the most success was HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9). It remained at #1 6+ (7.9-9.6) and easily crushed last year’s 6.0 share. BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO-F repeated at #2 (6.6-6.6), while LOTUS News KOMO-A inched up to #3 with its best outing since AUGUST (5.3-5.5). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK dipped to #4 (5.2-5.3), while another one of Santa’s helpers – AUDACY AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND – leapt from #11 to #5 (3.9-4.7). Though, it should be noted that the station recaptured all the share it lost in the previous book. CRISTA Christian Contemporary KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3) stood alone at #6 (4.9-4.6), while LOTUS Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5) went from a tie at #14 to #12 (3.1-3.7). Both stations were part of Santa’s mafia. The fifth station to make the flip – CRISTA Christian Contemporary KWPZ (PRAISE 106.5) did not crack the top 20. KRWM was the cume leader again with an increase of 25.4% (713,200-894,400). The market fell by 3.8%.

KRWM vaulted into the top spot 25-54 with a strong share increase. A year ago, the station only made it to #4. AUDACY Active Rock KISW (THE ROCK) had its best showing since SEPTEMBER as it stepped up to #2. FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP fell from first to third, while HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOViN’ 92.5) remained at #4 but with its smallest share in over a year. UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW and KZOK both had down books but moved up the chart to land in a tie at #5. KIRO slipped to #7 with its smallest share since JULY. KPLZ went from #12 to a tie at #9 with KOMO-A and KSWD. KCMS moved from #18 to #14.

KRWM repeated as the 18-34 leader and landed in double-digit territory, as well. KEXP posted its largest share in over a year as it stepped up to #2, while a flat KISW dipped to #3. KPLZ also had its best book in over a year as it rose from #6 to #4. It was tied with KZOK, which moved up from #5 after regaining some of last month’s large share loss. KQMV slipped to #6 as it returned a portion of last survey’s huge increase.

In NOVEMBER KRWM was #8 18-49. Mix in a little performance-enhancing music and the station finished in first place for the second straight survey. A year ago, it was tied at #4. KISW repeated as #2 with its highest score since SEPTEMBER, while KEXP remained at #3 with its best showing since MAY. KZOK stepped up to #4 despite a small decrease, while KQMV dipped to #5 with its lowest total in over a year. KIRO and KUOW had been tied at #5 but slipped to #6 and #7, respectively. KPLZ had its best book in exactly a year as it moved from a tie at #11 to #8.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: Santa Is Not Hot

This market has been an outlier when it comes to the performance of holiday tunes. Up until a few years ago, no station made the Frosty flip. More recently that task has been handled by AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM). The station remained at #3 6+ though with its best showing since JULY (6.2-6.9). For the third straight survey COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105) was #1 (9.3-9.0), while COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) made it a three-peat at #2 (7.9-8.0). SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (Z92.3) stepped up to #4 (5.3-5.2), while UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) slipped to #5 (5.4-5.0). WLYF did take the cume lead (842,000-872,900) – a 3.7% increase. The market was off by 2.2%.

There are 13 books a year, and in all of them WHQT was #1 25-54. The station had better than a three-share lead over WFEZ, which finished at #2 for the fourth book in a row and with its highest total since MARCH. WLYF had its largest share since SEPTEMBER as it inched up to #3. iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WZTU (TÚ 94.9) dipped to #4 with a slight decrease, while a flat iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHYI (Y100) moved up to #5. SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7) slipped to #6 as it returned most of last month’s large increase.

WLYF had its best 18-34 book since MAY, which drove the station from #4 to #1. This ended the five-book winning streak for WHQT, which slipped to #2 with its lowest mark since JUNE. WFEZ stepped down to #3 with a small decrease. COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) dipped to #4 with its lowest score since AUGUST and was tied with WHYI, which moved up a couple of places with its best book since that very same month. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) posted its lowest number in over a year as it dropped from #5 into a tie at #8 with UNIVISION Tropical WRTO (MIX 98.3).

WHQT notched its thirteenth straight 18-49 win. WLYF had its best outing since SEPTEMBER as it moved up to #2 but trailed the leader by better than three shares. WZTU slipped to #3 with a slight decrease, while WFEZ was up two slots to #4 as it ended a two-book slide. WHYI also advanced two spaces – from a tie at #7 to #5 – with its largest share in over a year. WXDJ and WEDR had been tied at #4. Both stations had down books and ended up at #6 and #7, respectively.

DETROIT: In The NIC Of Time

One of the bigger annual holiday success stories belongs to iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC. The station actually made the Frosty flip during the NOVEMBER survey, and it seemed to work out just fine. It repeated at #1 6+ (16.8-18.8) and easily outpaced last year’s 16.6 share. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) reversed a short but steep two-book slide (4.7-6.0) to jump from #7 to #2. AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC repeated at #3 (5.6-5.6), while BEASLEY Classic Hits WCSX posted its lowest share in exactly a year (5.8-5.0) as it slid to #4. It was tied with AUDACY News WWJ-A (5.1-5.0). Likely tiring of seeing MATTHEW STAFFORD’s success, AUDACY Sports WXYT (97.1 THE TICKET) also landed its lowest share in a year (5.5-4.5) as it dropped to #6. WNIC continued as the cume champ (1,194,400-1,438,500) with a 20.4% increase. The market was up by 0.1%.

WNIC led the way 25-54 for the third book in a row and also managed to eclipse last year’s monster number. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) repeated at #2, though it returned a good portion of last month’s huge share increase. It just edged out WMXD, which advanced from #10 to #3 with its best outing in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB was off slightly but stepped up to #4, while BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF had its lowest score in over a year as it slid to #5. WCSX dropped from #4 to #6.

WNIC actually suffered a small share loss 18-34 but remained a dominant #1 for the second straight survey. WRIF repeated at #2 with a slight decrease, while WJLB was up three slots to #3 as it rebounded from a down book. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) was also up three places – to #4 – as it regained most of last month’s big share loss. WMGC dipped to #5 with a small decrease, while WCSX dropped three places to #6. CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD posted its lowest number in over a year as it fell from #5 into a three-way tie at #11 with WOMC and WXYT.

How strong was WNIC 18-49? The station had its third #1 book in a row and beat the combined shares of the two stations at #2 by four full shares. That duo consisted of WMGC, which returned most of last survey’s massive share increase, and a flat WRIF. WJLB repeated at #4 with a slight increase, while WMXD had its best book since MARCH as it vaulted from #12 to #5. WXYT slipped to #6 and was tied with WKQI.





PHOENIX: The Holidays Are Easy

Generally credited with being the OG of all this holiday madness, iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) made the move during the NOVEMBER survey. The station was #1 6+, as usual, with a massive share (12.9-17.7). It easily outpaced last year’s 16.7 share. MARICOPA N/T KJZZ had its best book in over a year (4.8-5.7) as it stepped up to #2. iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) advanced three spaces to #3 as it ended a three-book slide (4.1-4.4). DESERT VALLEY Adult Hits KOAI (95.1/94.9 THE WOW FACTOR) inched up to #4 (4.2-4.2), while HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX had its smallest share in over a year as it fell three places to #5 (5.1-3.9). iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFYI-A also had its lowest score in over a year as it fell from #4 to #8 (4.6-3.4). KESZ remained the cume leader with a 28.3% increase (1,164,200-1,493,900). The market shrank by 0.5%.

KESZ had its best 25-54 book in over a year as it coasted to its second straight victory. HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD repeated at #2 but with its lowest number since AUGUST. ENTRAVISION Spanish Adult Hits KVVA (LA SUAVECITA 106.9/107.1) stood alone at #3 with a small increase, while KYOT was up two slots to #4 as it broke out of its three-book slump. KSLX slipped from the tie at #3 to #5 with its lowest score since SEPTEMBER. It was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9), which moved up from a tie at #8.

We are not permitted to print the actual shares for the 18-34 demo but suffice it to say that KESZ’s was eye-popping. It was nearly triple the share posted by KUPD at #2. KYOT repeated at #3 with a slight decrease, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) moved up to #4 with a small increase. AUDACY Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) slipped to #5 with a slight decrease.

For the third book in a row, KESZ was #1 18-49 and bested last year’s number by more than two shares. KUPD remained at #2, though with its smallest share since AUGUST, while KYOT repeated at #3 with its first up book since SEPTEMBER. SIERRA H Top 40/R KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE) had its fourth straight up book as it moved up to #4 from a tie at #5 with KZZP, which this time stood alone at fifth with a small loss. KALV slid to #6 as it returned most of last month’s solid share increase.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: KOOL Yule

All the cool kids know that iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) is Santa’s favorite. The station repeated at #1 6+ (10.5-15.1) and easily outdistanced last year’s 11.5 share. MPR N/T KNOW remained at #2 (7.8-7.5), while HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS 95) moved up to #3, though with its third straight down book (6.9-6.5). iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (K-FAN 100.3) slipped to #4 (7.2-6.4), while CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) was up two places to #5 with its best outing since FEBRUARY (5.1-5.3). It just edged out AUDACY Talk WCCO-A, which rose from a tie at #9 to #6 (4.5-5.2). AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) had its smallest share since SEPTEMBER (6.2-5.1) as it slid to #7. It was tied with another station specializing in holiday hits – UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS (5.4-5.1). KQQL increased its cume lead with by 35.3% (801,700-1,084,900). The market was down 2.3%.

KQQL increased its previous share by about 50% as it took the 25-54 crown for the second book in a row. The station also handily beat last year’s number. KXXR stood alone at #2 with its best book in over a year, while KNOW was up to #3 with its highest score since FEBRUARY. KSTP ended a three-book slide as it advanced two spaces from a tie at #6 to #4. KFXN slid from the tie at #2 to #5, while KZJX slid to #7 with its lowest number in over a year.

That KQQL hit double-digits 18-34 was no surprise. The station landed there in SEPTEMBER and OCTOBER. However, the station posted its largest share in over a year as it rose from #3 to #1. This pushed KXXR down to #2, even though the station was in double-digits for the second straight survey and posted its biggest share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB was up two slots to #3 as it bounced back from a down book. KSTP slid to #4 with its lowest mark in over a year. It was tied with KNOW, which stepped up from #6 with its best showing since SEPTEMBER. KZJK dropped from #4 to #7, where it was tied with CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS.

As you would expect, KQQL was #1 18-49 with another double-digit performance. It had better than a seven-share lead over KXXR, which moved up to #2 with its best book since JANUARY. KSTP dipped to #3 with its sixth consecutive down book. KNOW advanced three squares to #4 with a solid increase, while a flat KDWB stepped up to #5. KFNX and KZJK had been tied at #4. Both stations experienced down books and ended up at #6 and #7, respectively.

One final thought on the elves. They cannot form an alliance like the ones from KEEBLER. They are on Santa’s side. Who do you think started the whole “leave out cookies” thing? We’ve clearly given this a lot of thought. Thank you for reading. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. shall return in about 28 days. Stay safe.

