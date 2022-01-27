-
DJ No Sleep To Program WILN (Island 106)/Panama City, FL
by Charese Frugé
January 28, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS has leared that DJ NO SLEEP has been promoted to PD of MAGIC BROADCASTING II's Top 40 WILN (ISLAND 106)/PANAMA CITY, FL, effective immediately. He will also move from Nights to PM drive. The move comes after the exit of former PD FLIP.
NO SLEEP said, "It's been a great 5 years in PANAMA CITY and I'm both grateful for the trust bestowed in me by my GMs KARLA and JON, and excited to bring new energy to Island 106!"