New Island 106 PD

ALL ACCESS has leared that DJ NO SLEEP has been promoted to PD of MAGIC BROADCASTING II's Top 40 WILN (ISLAND 106)/PANAMA CITY, FL, effective immediately. He will also move from Nights to PM drive. The move comes after the exit of former PD FLIP.

NO SLEEP said, "It's been a great 5 years in PANAMA CITY and I'm both grateful for the trust bestowed in me by my GMs KARLA and JON, and excited to bring new energy to Island 106!"





