New Country Division

Former RASCAL FLATTS bassist JAY DEMARCUS’ four-year-old Christian music label, RED STREET RECORDS, is launching a Country division, to be called RED STREET COUNTRY, and has staffed up its promotion team with big names, including COX MEDIA GROUP/HOUSTON Dir./Operations JOHNNY CHIANG and record promotion pros ALEX VALENTINE and SALLY ALLGEIER. The new label’s first artist signing is singer/songwriter RYAN GRIFFIN, who was previously jointly signed to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE and the late producer BUSBEE’S ALTADENA in 2018.

VALENTINE, who will be SVP of Radio Promotions & Artist Development, most recently was Sr. Dir./Southwest Promotion at BIG MACHINE RECORDS until his departure in 2019. A veteran of more than 30 years in record promotion (and radio before that), VALENTINE previously did promotion for COLUMBIA NASHVILLE, ARISTA NASHVILLE, ISLAND DEF JAM and SANCTUARY MUSIC GROUP.

CHIANG, who will be VP of Radio Promotions & Artist Development, has been with COX for 29 years, and is a 31-year radio veteran. He will continue to assist COX through the HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO, which runs through late MARCH.

ALLEGER, who will be Dir./Field Promotion, arrives from RISER HOUSE RECORDS, where she had been Promotion Dir. for the Central region. She was part of the promotion team at DAVMO RECORDS prior to joining RISER HOUSE in 2019.

DEMARCUS, who will head RED STREET COUNTRY, said, "As RED STREET’s Christian division has continued to grow, it felt like the natural next step was for us to move into the Country music space. I am one of the genre’s biggest fans, and it feels like the right time to really hone in on the next generation of Country superstars. The team that has come together is beyond my wildest dreams, I can’t wait to get started."

More to come on this developing story.

« see more Net News