TCR Ready To Party

Just last week, the YEA NETWORKS nationally syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO SHOW added its third affiliate in TENNESSEE at WHBQ-HD2-W242CF (B96.3)/MEMPHIS, and this week its affiliate number three in ARIZONA with the addition of KZAO (Z89-3)/AJO, AZ which will air the show in mornings from 6-10a.

TINO said, "I love that even though our show is quickly growing across the country, we’re also continuing to grow in our home state of ARIZONA. The show’s major market mentality is without a doubt going to make noise in AJO!"

Z89-3 Station Manager SHON WHITE commented: "KZAO is proud to be bringing AJO, AZ it's 1st FM station in MARCH of 2022. Adding TINO COCHINO RADIO to mornings 6-10a gives us a very solid morning show right out of the gate. Small town, big radio -- KZAO & TCR!"

TCR is available on barter by contacting mikey@tinocochinoradio.com or scott@yeanetworks.com.



