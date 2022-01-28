Can't Get Enough PPMs

ALL ACCESS has learned that NIELSEN has informed its clients that supply chain "challenges" have led to difficulty obtaining Portable People Meters and a consequential reduction of its Designated Delivery Index for the "next several months," reflecting that the measurement company will fall short of its sample targets.

In a memo to clients, NIELSEN said that it is "experiencing continued global supply chain challenges related to COVID-19, and we expect that these issues will impact future shipments of PPM devices ... Ongoing COVID-19 issues introduced additional pressure on our primary manufacturer who notified us that they would be unable to fulfill the quantity of PPMs we had ordered and expected. NIELSEN’s Data Science and panel teams have adjusted the projected number of new recruits for the coming months to reflect the reduced PPM inventory projections. Accordingly, we forecast that the Persons 6+ DDI across the aggregate of PPM markets will run in the mid-to high 90s for the next several months"

NIELSEN added that it hopes that new PPM Wearables will improve its ability to meet its target. The new devices are expected to roll out in 2022, and the company indicated that it is "exploring a faster rollout timeline" to help blunt the impact of the delivery issues for the regular PPM devices.

