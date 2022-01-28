Magic Broadcasting Taps New PDs

MAGIC BROADCASTING has announced new PDs on all FOUR of its stations in PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL.

DAVID "DJ NO SLEEP" WENDT will take over as PD for Top 40 WILN (ISLAND 106), and will also move to afternoon drive (NET NEWS 1/28). EDDIE "RBG" KEY will take over as PD for Rock WYYX (97X) and is moving to AM Drive featuring THE MORNING-D WITH R.B.G. Classic Country WWLY (WILD WILLIE 100.1) has tapped JASON TAYLOR as the new PD. He will also host afternoons, taking the time slot he previously held during his time at iHEART's crosstown Country WPAP. Lastly, BRIAN RUST will assume the PD role for News-Talk WYOO-FM. He is also host of the BRIAN RUST SHOW on weekday mornings.

GM JON JOPLING said, "The incredible amount of talent, experience and passion for radio we have in this group is a truly special gift, and our entire team is excited to bring more live and local content to the community we serve."





