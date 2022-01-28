-
KQID (Q93)/Alexandria, LA Raises Over $50k For Children's Miracle Network
by Charese Frugé
January 31, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CENLA BROADCASTING's Top 40 KQID (Q93)/ALEXANDRIA, LA, in partnership with CHRISTUS ST. FRANCES CABRINI HOSPITAL, raised $54,355 for their 4th annual Mediathon. The full day of raising funds for life-saving medical equipment took place at the only CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITAL in Central LOUISIANA. Q93 not only reached their goal and beat the total raised in 2021, they raised the most funds in the 4 year history of the Mediathon. The funds will remain local to help with life-saving care and equipment for children.