Shapiro

Longtime DENVER sportscaster LES SHAPIRO died SATURDAY (1/29) in SCOTTSDALE, AZ after a battle with lung cancer at 65, his family reported on his FACEBOOK page.

SHAPIRO, a sports anchor/reporter for KCNC-TV (first NBC 4, then CBS 4) and FOX affiliate KDVR-TV (FOX 31)/DENVER, hosted radio shows at several stations in the market, including MILE HIGH SPORTS NETWORK Sports KCKK-A, FRONT RANGE SPORTS NETWORK's KDSP (102.3 ESPN) and KXDP-LP (87.7 THE TICKET). Most recently, SHAPIRO hosted a podcast, "WE ARE UNSTOPPABLE," chronicling sports celebrities' successful battles with cancer.

