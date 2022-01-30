New Affiliate

KZIA-HD4-K298BM (X107.5 REAL ALTERNATIVE)//CEDAR RAPIDS, IA adds “THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK” syndicated one-hour show to its SUNDAY night lineup at 6p.





X107.5 REAL ALTERNATIVE's VP/Programming CHRIS JACKSON said,“We love cramming new music down the throats of our audience. So serving it up through the NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK is the obvious way to go!"





X107.5 becomes the third 3rd IOWA Alt station to fire up the THE NEW MUSC FOOD TRUCK joining PLANET 93.9 in QUAD CITIES and 89.7 THE RIVER in COUNCIL BLUFF-OMAHA. "I always knew IOWA rocked," said AARON ZYTLE, the show's host, "so we are happy to feed their hunger for hot fresh new music!"





The station becomes the 36th affiliate of THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK. For more info and market availability of the show,contact Jim@newmusicfoodtruck.com.

