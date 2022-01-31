34 Years In The Making

Record promotion exec CHARLIE FOSTER sends word that there's a regional buzz building on "Who Dey Nation". With the CINCINNATI BENGALS now headed to the SUPER BOWL for the first time in 34 years, OHIO-native RAYNE JOHNSON has released "Who Dey Nation", his updated version of "Who Dey Rap", originally recorded in 1988 when the BENGALS were last in the SUPER BOWL facing the SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS. "Who Dey Nation" was co-written by CINCINNATI-native and BLESSID UNION OF SOULS lead singer, ELIOT SLOAN.

You can see the video

