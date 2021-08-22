Tyner

COLBY TYNER has been promoted by URBAN ONE from VP/Programming to SVP/Programming at RADIO ONE and REACH MEDIA NETWORKS. "COLBY COLB" has been with the company for the past 20 years after stops in PHILADELPHIA, NEW YORK, and CLEVELAND.

CEO DAVID KANTOR said, "I am pleased to formally announce the well-deserved promotion of COLBY TYNER. COLBY has been instrumental in the ratings success of both our Network and local programs. His leadership has led us to execute format leading quality content that entertains, educates and engages our listeners."

TYNER added, "It can be hard to find your way in the media industry. I'm very appreciative of RADIO ONE, who gave me my first program director position, and I'm also thankful for the continued opportunity to grow in this business. I'd like to especially thank Ms. (CATHY) HUGHES, ALFRED LIGGINS, and DAVID KANTOR for their constant support and for allowing me to lead this amazing group of programmers and talent."

