-
Rayne Johnson's 'Who Dey Nation' Getting Spins During Bengals' Historic Playoff Run
by Shawn Reed
January 31, 2022 at 7:12 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Emerging Country artist and OHIO native RAYNE JOHNSON has recorded “Who Dey Nation” to honor the CINCINNATI BENGALS' historic run in the NFL PLAYOFFS. The BENGALS-themed song is receiving airplay from multiple stations throughout the state in various format, led by HUBBARD Country WUBE (B-105.1)/CINCINNATI.
Other Country stations giving it spins include WZDA/DAYTON, WHKO/DAYTON, WCOL/COLUMBUS and WNNF/CINCINNATI. Hot AC WMMX/DAYTON and WKRQ/CINCINNATI, and AC WSNY/COLUMBUS and WRRM/CINCINNATI have given it airplay as well.
JOHNSON's version is based on "Who Dey Rap," written and originally recorded for the 1988-89 season when the BENGALS previously went to the SUPER BOWL.
JOHNSON’s first single, “Front Seat,” was released in 2020. He is set to release his next single in MARCH. Watch a video of JOHNSON's version of "Who Dey Nation" here.