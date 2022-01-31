Who Dey Nation

Emerging Country artist and OHIO native RAYNE JOHNSON has recorded “Who Dey Nation” to honor the CINCINNATI BENGALS' historic run in the NFL PLAYOFFS. The BENGALS-themed song is receiving airplay from multiple stations throughout the state in various format, led by HUBBARD Country WUBE (B-105.1)/CINCINNATI.

Other Country stations giving it spins include WZDA/DAYTON, WHKO/DAYTON, WCOL/COLUMBUS and WNNF/CINCINNATI. Hot AC WMMX/DAYTON and WKRQ/CINCINNATI, and AC WSNY/COLUMBUS and WRRM/CINCINNATI have given it airplay as well.

JOHNSON's version is based on "Who Dey Rap," written and originally recorded for the 1988-89 season when the BENGALS previously went to the SUPER BOWL.

JOHNSON’s first single, “Front Seat,” was released in 2020. He is set to release his next single in MARCH. Watch a video of JOHNSON's version of "Who Dey Nation" here.

