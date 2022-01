Cannon

TV personality, SKYVIEW NETWORKS, and MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES host NICK CANNON and BRE TIESI are expecting a baby boy.

TMZ reports that a pregnant TIESI, the ex-wife of HEISMAN TROPHY winner JOHNNY MANZIEL, and CANNON hosted a gender reveal party in MALIBU SUNDAY (1/30).

