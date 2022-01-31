Rizzo

Former DISCOVERY+ VP/Marketing and ESPN Sr. Dir./Marketing ADRIANA RIZZO has joined AUDACY as SVP/Consumer Marketing. RIZZO will report to Chief Marketing Officer PAUL SUCHMAN.

“We’re thrilled to have ADRIANA join our growing team,” said SUCHMAN. “Her hire underscores our commitment to world-class marketing and our vision to become the audio platform of choice for consumers. The timing of ADRIANA’s hire is well aligned with our deep investments in technology and our future-proofed digital platform. ADRIANA will be a key partner to our business lines and to our marketing leads across broadcast, digital, sports betting and podcasting.”

“I’m very excited to be joining AUDACY at such an important and strategic time for the company and the industry,” said RIZZO. “I look forward to working closely with this talented team and helping AUDACY achieve new heights.”

