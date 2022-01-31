Merged Company

UNIVISION and MEXICO's GRUPO TELEVISA have closed on their merger, forming TELEVISAUNIVISION, which the parties characterize as the largest Spanish-language media company in the world.

TELEVISA contributed its content assets valued at $4.8 billion to the merger, while UNIVISION contributed $3 billion cash, $1.5 billion of UNIVISION equity, and $300 million from other sources. TELEVISA holds an equity stake of about 45% in the combined company, which owns the UNIVISION and UNIMAS networks, nine cable networks, 59 TV stations, 57 radio stations, and digital assets including streaming video service PRENDETV in the U.S. and programs four TV networks, 27 cable networks, the VIDEICINE movie studio, BLIM TV streaming video service, and the TELEVISA trademark in MEXICO. TELEVISA retained ownership of IZZI TELECOM, SKY, and certain other businesses in MEXICO, as well as the broadcast licenses and real estate in that country.

“The close of our transaction marks a historic moment for our company and our industry,” said TELEVISAUNIVISION CEO WADE DAVIS. “We are combining two iconic and market-leading companies that have a rich, shared history and an incredible portfolio of assets. This combination will create a business without comparison in the global media landscape. Over the past year both companies have transformed themselves, reaching levels of financial performance and audience resonance that has not been seen for years. The power and momentum of the transformed core business is truly unique and will be a springboard for the upcoming launch of the preeminent Spanish-language streaming service. The new trajectory of our company is supported by our new ownership group, which is well positioned to amplify the efforts of one of the best leadership teams in the world.”

“The combination of content assets from TELEVISA and UNIVISION, the two leading media companies from the two largest Spanish-speaking markets in the world, has created a company with tremendous potential,” said TELEVISAUNIVISION Board of Directors Executive Chairman ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA. “With our attractive financial profile and history of innovation, TELEVISAUNIVISION is ready to revolutionize the industry by delivering the most comprehensive Spanish-language content offering to audiences around the world.”

« see more Net News