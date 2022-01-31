Pick Your POP

Following last week's announcement from KAYLA THOMAS that she was exiting as the Top 40 host of the syndicated POPCRUSH NIGHTS program, comes word of her replacement, NASHVILLE-based LAURYN SNAPP (shown at left) joins from CMT RADIO LIVE and AFTER MIDNITE with CODY ALAN.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS offer POPCRUSH NIGHTS for Top 40 and Hot AC, along with the newly launched POPCRUSH WEEKENDS, also available for each format. SNAPP will be at the helm for the Hot AC weekend offering.

The Hot AC version of POPCRUSH NIGHTS has a new host as well, with DONNY MEACHAM (at right) - formerly of OK! MAGAZINE, iHEARTMEDIA and SIRIUSXM - stepping in to replace NICOLE MURRAY, who moves from nights to middays at TOWNSQUARE HAC WJLK (94.3 THE POINT)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ. MEACHAM has also been tapped for POPCRUSH WEEKENDS at Top 40.

Finally, DJ DIGITAL of THE MORNING BUZZ at TOWNSQUARE Top 40 KHXT (HOT 107.9)/LAFAYETTE, LA, joins POPCRUSH NIGHTS for weekend duties. DJ DIGITAL is also the official DJ for the NEW ORLEANS SAINTS.

