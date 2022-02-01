Chapman (Photo: KONP)

SCOOTER CHAPMAN, sportscaster at RADIO PACIFIC News-Talk KONP-A-K267CT-K269FX/PORT ANGELES, WA, has announced his retirement after 70 years at the station.

CHAPMAN joined KONP in 1951 as a teenager, returning to the station after attending the UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and again after serving in the ARMY, serving as Sports Dir. of the radio station and Sports Editor of KONP's then-sister newspaper, the PORT ANGELES EVENING NEWS. KONP is featuring CHAPMAN all this week, and CHAPMAN will take listener calls on THURSDAY's edition of TODD ORTLOFF's midday show.

