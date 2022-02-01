Wants Meetings

A campaign to require radio stations to pay performance royalties is asking the Boards of Directors of iHEARTMEDIA and CUMULUS for meetings to talk about the matter. #IRespectMusic founder BLAKE MORGAN wrote letters to iHEART CEO/Chairman BOB PITTMAN, CUMULUS Chairman ANDREW HOBSON, and other board members of the two radio companies, noting that broadcasters have made billions each year from playing music but "have never paid a penny to the artists who make your profits possible.” MORGAN wrote, “We’re writing to ask for your help to finally bring an end to this injustice. The times we find ourselves in are changing, rapidly, and Americans know and act on injustice when they see it.”

MORGAN said, “The message to iHEART, CUMULUS and all other large broadcasting companies is we are not going away. They cannot hide behind their lobbying arm the NAB any longer. We are asking them to meet to discuss how artists can be paid.”

A bill that would create a performance royalty to be paid by AM and FM stations, the American Music Fairness Act, will be the subject of a hearing by the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE TOMORROW (2/2).

