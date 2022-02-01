-
Pair Of Seattle-Area FM Translators Sold
by Perry Michael Simon
February 1, 2022 at 10:21 AM (PT)
SEASOUND BROADCASTING, LLC is selling K253CG/REDMOND-SEATTLE, WA to IGLESIA PEN TECOSTAL VISPERA DEL FIN for $650,000 ($65,000 cash, $585,000 in a promissory note).
SEASOUND principals DAVID HARTMAN and GREGORY J. SMITH d/b/a H&S PARTNERS are also selling K271BS/AUBURN, WA to the same buyer for $225,000 ($22,500 cash, $202.500 in a promissory note).
The primary station for both translators will be BUSTOS MEDIA Spanish Religion KMIA-A (RADIO AMOR)/AUBURN-FEDERAL WAY, WA, which the buyer programs under an LMA.