Sold

SEASOUND BROADCASTING, LLC is selling K253CG/REDMOND-SEATTLE, WA to IGLESIA PEN TECOSTAL VISPERA DEL FIN for $650,000 ($65,000 cash, $585,000 in a promissory note).

SEASOUND principals DAVID HARTMAN and GREGORY J. SMITH d/b/a H&S PARTNERS are also selling K271BS/AUBURN, WA to the same buyer for $225,000 ($22,500 cash, $202.500 in a promissory note).

The primary station for both translators will be BUSTOS MEDIA Spanish Religion KMIA-A (RADIO AMOR)/AUBURN-FEDERAL WAY, WA, which the buyer programs under an LMA.

