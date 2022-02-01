Worley

BMG NASHVILLE has hired KELSEY WORLEY as its Creative Dir., effective immediately. WORLEY recently relocated to NASHVILLE from LOS ANGELES, and will report to BMG VP/Creative CHRIS OGLESBY.

WORLEY graduated from BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC, and served as Executive Asst. to INTERSCOPE RECORDS CEO JOHN JANICK before being promoted to her most recent position of Mgr./A&R for the rosters of INTERSCOPE RECORDS, GEFFEN RECORDS and DARKROOM RECORDS.

“I am thrilled to have KELSEY become a part of our BMG family,” said OGLESBY. “Her experience and passion for songs and songwriters open up opportunities for our whole team.”

Congratulate her here.

« see more Net News