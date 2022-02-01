Launches Equity Crowdfunding For Emerging Artists

Licensing platform BOPPER has announced the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign, allowing any CANADIAN to invest in the company and support its development of a more ethical music industry.

BOPPER has launched the campaign on FRONTFUNDR, a Canadian Equity Crowdfunding platform, whose campaigns work like crowdfunding. They help startup and growth-stage companies raise funds, with backing from a diverse group of impact investors who believe in their company. However, contributors receive direct equity in the company rather than only receiving early access to a company's product.

FRONTFUNDR is simple and straightforward. The technology provides users across CANADA access to invest in innovative, early stage and growth companies in under 12 minutes, starting from as little as $250. To date, it has helped more than 60 companies raise over $70 million. Bopper’s total fundraising goal is set at $2mm, and $250K has been allocated exclusively to this Equity Crowdfunding campaign.

BOPPER CEO GABRIEL BOUCHARD said, “The decision to allocate part of our latest funding round to a capital crowdfunding initiative is based on our core value: to help artists and members of our business ecosystem benefit even more from BOPPER’s growth. We want to expand this opportunity to anyone who aligns with our company values, to reach all the people who want to make the independent music scene thrive.”

