Morty Craft

MORTON 'MORTY' CRAFT, a label owner, arranger, producer and songwriter who held posts with MGM, MERCURY and ABC-PARAMOUNT RECORDS before forming his own WARWICK label, has passed away at 101. Among CRAFT's signings at WARWICK were JOHNNY AND THE HURRICANES as well as DONALD BYRD, PEPPER ADAMS, THE STRING-A-LONGS and THE TOKENS, which featured NEIL SEDAKA at the time.

Born in Brockton, MA, on AUGUST 19th, 1920; MORTY became an arranger and played sax and clarinet during the big band era. He moved to NEW YORK after WWII and built a reputation as a hitmaker through the many record labels in which he played a critical role.

CRAFT started LANCE RECORDS in 1957 and soon hit with “Alone” by the SHEPHERD SISTERS, a top 20 charter that he co-wrote and was later covered by PETULA CLARK. He leapt to the majors that same year when he joined MGM RECORDS as Recording Chief and Director Of Single Record Sales. On his watch, the career of CONNIE FRANCIS blossomed with her initial smash hit “Who’s Sorry Now.” SHEB WOOLEY's “The Purple People Eater” and “It’s All In The Game” by TOMMY EDWARDS were other notable MGM hits under CRAFT as well as CONWAY TWITTY's “It’s Only Make Believe."

Other CRAFT signings included SHIRLEY AND LEE, ROY MILTON, FAYE ADAMS, BOB CREWE, DICK HAYMES and a young PAUL SIMON (as JERRY LANDIS) and ART GARFUNKEL (as ARTIE GARR).

Among the significant hits he produced were THE HARPTONES' “A Sunday Kind Of Love," THE WILLOWS' “Church Bells May Ring” and THE SHEPHERD SISTERS; “Alone.” CRAFT was co-writer on “Church Bells May Ring” and “Alone (Why Must I Be Alone)” More recently SAINT MOTEL’s “Sisters” was built around the song’s refrain, and its title seen as a tribute to the original and the basis for a recent holiday-themed commercial from APPLE. “It’s On,” recorded by NAUGHTY BY NATURE, used a sample of “Curro’s” recorded by DONALD BYRD and the PEPPER ADAMS QUINTET featuring HERBIE HANCOCK from the WARWICK catalog, while JOAN JETT’s “Nag” is an update of THE HALOS version first released by 7 ARTS with which CRAFT was affiliated. Craft co-wrote “Please Love Me Forever,” which was first recorded by TOMMY EDWARDS with later versions by CATHY JEAN & THE ROOMMATES and BOBBY VINTON. WARWICK also released a series of instrumental albums by MORTY CRAFT AND THE SINGING STRINGS. His publishing is administered by ABKCO.

CRAFT is survived by his children, son ALAN CRAFT and daughters CHRIS WEINBERG, CARRIE CRAFT and TIFFANY CRAFT, who will continue to ensure his legacy and music impact the world.

