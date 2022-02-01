Jon Zazula (Photo: Facebook)

According to ROLLING STONE, JON ZAZULA, the co-founder of MEGAFORCE RECORDS, died on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1st from undisclosed causes. He was 69. ZAZULA founded the label in 1982 with his wife MARSHA, who died of cancer in JANUARY 2021. MEGAFORCE released the first two METALLICA albums and was home to metal favorites like ANTHRAX, TESTAMENT, and OVERKILL.

ZAZULA's daughter RIKKI posted the following tribute on her FACEBOOK page saying, "The world lost a true legend today… Our Dad lived a life as fast, hard, heavy, powerful, and impactful as the music he brought to the world. His passion and persistence fueled the careers of arguably the most influential metal bands, and industry greats of a generation. For all of us who knew and loved him...keep it heavy! RIP Daddy, you will truly be deeply missed, but, never forgotten by every headbanger on this planet for all of eternity!"

While the ZAZULAS stepped away from the label several years ago, MEGAFORCE is still operating today. In 2019, ZAZULA published his memoir, "Heavy Tales: The Metal, The Music, The Madness."

« back to Net News