WARNER RECORDS has named former CAPITOL RECORDS SVP/Commerce & Business Development JOSH REMSBERG as SVP/Commercial Revenue. REMSBERG will be based at WARNER's LOS ANGELES headquarters and will report to EVP/Promotion & Commerce MIKE CHESTER.

CHESTER said, "JOSH is one of the most respected and accomplished execs in our business. He’s worked across musical genres and generations, from superstars to emerging artists, and he brings a wealth of experience and perspective to his post. JOSH is a fantastic addition to the team as we strive to maximize revenue streams across every established, emerging, and future platform, while building long-term careers. I’m very happy to welcome him aboard."

REMSBERG, a 20-year veteran of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, added, "I’m incredibly excited to be joining the WARNER family. The energy in this company is amazing, with a brilliant roster and a unique, artist-focused vision of how to bring their music to fans everywhere. The industry is evolving rapidly, and I’m looking forward to helping this great label seize every opportunity to do world-class work in support of our talent. I want to thank MIKE, TOM (CORSON), and AARON (BAY-SCHUCK) for this amazing opportunity."

