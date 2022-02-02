Knutson (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former NASHVILLE television reporter and three-time EMMY Award -winner JESSE KNUTSON has joined the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) as Mgr./Publicity and Media Relations, effective last FRIDAY (1/28). The ACM is in the process of moving its headquarters from ENCINO, CA to NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 11/1/21).

KNUTSON previously was with SCRIPPS' WTVF (NEWSCHANNEL 5)/NASHVILLE, where he worked as an entertainment and general assignment reporter from 2015-2020. More recently, he spent eight months working as Sr. Mgr. of Brand Partnerships at marketing firm CMS NASHVILLE. His television background also includes stints as a reporter for KING 5 NEWS in SEATTLE and WHP-TV in HARRISBURG, PA.

He shared the news on INSTAGRAM, writing, "I’m moving from on the red carpet to behind the scenes! I’m happy to announce that I’m starting a new journey with the @acmawards ... Since I left the news about two years ago, I’ve been looking for the perfect job that would allow me to use my expertise gained with 10+ years in news, and a job that would allow me to work in the music industry, which I love so much. This is it!

"The ACADEMY was always great to work with while at @newschannel5, and now I’ll be able to help journalists and musicians all while pushing the genre of Country music forward to bigger and better things," he added. "I can’t wait for what’s ahead!"

Look for more new ACM hires to be announced in the coming weeks.

« see more Net News