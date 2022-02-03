KSCA Staff On The Final Day

25 years ago on FEBRUARY 5th, GENE AUTRY's GOLDEN WEST BROADCASTERS, which had sold the station to HEFTEL, pulled the plug on the Triple A format at KSCA/LOS ANGELES as the station flipped to Regional Mexican, an event commemorated in the LOS ANGELES TIMES as “The Day The Music Died," referencing the BUDDY HOLLY-RITCHIE VALENS-BIG BOPPER plane crash that occurred on FEBRUARY 3rd, 1959. The staff got to say farewell on the air that day, with coverage from the TIMES, NEW YORK TIMES, and several other news outlets, and a live remote on crosstown KTLA-TV's "KTLA MORNING NEWS."

Former MD/morning/midday host NICOLE SANDLER is hosting an FM 101.9 reunion show this FRIDAY (2/4). SANDLER, now based in SOUTH FLORIDA and hosting a talk show online, said, “In honor of National DJ Day on JANUARY 20, I posted this photo of the KSCA airstaff in the studio on FACEBOOK and the response was pretty overwhelming, with so many people expressing their love for a little radio station that went off the air 25 years ago this week.

"I still hear from listeners on an almost daily basis. So, when I realized the 25th anniversary of that final night was this Friday, I figured we should do something to commemorate the occasion. It really was the high point of a pretty amazing career! Already confirmed to join me are DENNIS CONSTANTINE, MIMI CHEN, TERRY GLADSTONE, artists DAN NAVARRO and ANGELA McCLUSKEY.”

Tune in live here at 5p (ET)/2p (PT) FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4th.

