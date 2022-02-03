Parton (Photo: Stacie Huckeba)

Country music icon DOLLY PARTON has been enlisted to host the 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY AWARDS, set for MONDAY, MARCH 7th at ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS. The two-hour show will stream live exclusively on PRIME VIDEO with no commercial interruptions beginning at 8p (ET). PARTON will be joined by co-hosts, to be announced later.

“We are honored to welcome DOLLY PARTON back to be the centerpiece of this landmark 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS show,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “DOLLY is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the ACADEMY, a previous host, and a 13-time ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARD recipient. There is no one better than DOLLY to represent the ACM AWARDS brand and Country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that ‘this is how we Country’ by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide.”

"I am so excited to be hosting the ACM AWARDS on MARCH 7th from VEGAS,” said PARTON. “Watch for us because we're going to have some fun.”

The show will stream on PRIME VIDEO in the U.S., CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND and the U.K.

Nominees for this year’s awards will be revealed next week, and the final round of voting opens on MONDAY. FEBRUARY 21st.

