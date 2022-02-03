Silk Sonic

SILK SONIC, the duo of BRUNO MARS and ANDERSON.PAAK, have joined FORTNITE as the gaming company teams with ATLANTIC RECORDS and launches the "Icon Series" that includes in-game outfits, an in-game radio station and player tournament.

MARS said, "When FORTNITE asked me if I wanted to create an outfit for the game, I asked, 'Are CGI muscles off the table?' They said 'no.' I said 'deal.' I'll see you on the Island."

ANDERSON.PAAK added, "When FORTNITE agreed to give BRUNO CGI muscles, I said, I’m in. He could use the help, so I support it. And it makes me cool. Win, win."

EPIC GAMES VP/Global Partnerships NATE NANZER said, "BRUNO and ANDERSON are long-time FORTNITE favorites, and we're thrilled to welcome them to FORTNITE's Icon Series."

ATLANTIC RECORDS/West Coast Pres. KEVIN WEAVER noted, "Gaming has become a key touchpoint for music marketing and it’s crucial that we’re meeting fans where they live – which means hours and hours of immersive gameplay on platforms like FORTNITE. Working with the band to execute their creative vision, for this incredible multi-faceted and first of a kind activation with our amazing partners at EPIC GAMES, has been such a massively rewarding experience and I can’t wait to see it all brought to life."

ICON RADIO launches TODAY (2/3), while the SILK SONIC Cup tournament kicks off FEBRUARY 7th and official SILK SONIC Set Outfits will be available in the game on FEBRUARY 10th.

Check out FORTNITE's blog for more information.

« see more Net News