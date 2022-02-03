New midday host

Country artist and actress KELLIE PICKLER has been tapped to host middays on SIRISUXM's "The Highway," starting on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14th. PICKLER will host from 12-4p (ET) on weekdays, which can be heard via satellite on SIRIUSXM channel 56, and on the SXM app. That daypart is currently hosted by SIRIUSXM Sr. Dir./Music Programming AL SKOP.

“I am so excited to join the SIRIUSXM family as a host on 'The Highway',” said PICKLER. “This is such a fun and amazing opportunity to really connect with Country music fans across NORTH AMERICA. I’m looking forward to sharing some of my current favorite songs and artists, along with chatting with some very special guests!”

After getting her start on AMERICAN IDOL, PICKLER has recorded for the BNA. 19 RECORDINGS and BLACK RIVER labels, and had a Top 10 song ("Best Days Of Your Life") in 2008. In addition to her music career and acting projects for THE HALLMARK CHANNEL, she also previously served as co-host of the EMMY-nominated, syndicated TV talk show PICKLER & BEN from 2017-2019.

