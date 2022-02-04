The Event Rocks On Thursday, February 10th

AUDACY Classic Rock KGON/PORTLAND, OR is partnering with AMERICAN RED CROSS, MCMENAMINS CRYSTAL BALLROOM, and BACKWOODS BREWING for the "Pints for Pints Blood Drive" set for FEBRUARY 10th 2022 from 12p to 5:30p (PT) at the MCMENAMINS CRYSTAL BALLROOM in PORTLAND, OR.

KGON Brand Manager RYAN CASTLE said, "We're proud to team up with the AMERICAN RED CROSS, BACKWOODS BREWING and MCMENAMINS CRYSTAL BALLROOM to help our community in this time of need,"

Now thru FEBRUARY 10, all vaccinated individuals who want to donate blood during the "Pints for Pints Blood Drive" can register for an appointment online at KGON.com or the AMERICAN RED CROSS. All donors will receive a $10 gift certificate to use at BACKWOODS BREWING COMPANY's two locations.

