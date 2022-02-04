Dallas, Christy & Brady

AUDACY is making several on-air lineup changes at its Alternative stations, effective TODAY (2/7).

DALLAS OSBORN takes middays (10a-3p) at WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI, KNRK (94/7FM)/PORTLAND, OR, and KXTE (ALT 107.5)/LAS VEGAS. DALLAS previously hosted afternoons at former Alternative KITS (ALT 105.3)/SAN FRANCISCO.

CHRISTY TAYLOR is now middays at KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE. CHRISTY recently relocated to SEATTLE after being named AUDACY Regional Brand Manager.

BRADY adds PM Drive at 107.7 THE END and continues the same shift at WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK. BRADY was previously heard at night in SEATTLE on Top 40/Rhythmic KUBE from 2016-2020 when he hosted late-nights at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK.

Meanwhile, KROQ/LOS ANGELES middayer NICOLE ALVAREZ and afternooner MEGAN HOLIDAY will be focusing on their home market with HOLIDAY continuing to do middays at KKDO (ALT 94-7)/SACRAMENTO.

ALVAREZ was previously hosting middays at MIAMI, SEATTLE, PORTLAND, and LAS VEGAS.

HOLIDAY relinquishes afternoons in SEATTLE.

Look for more changes to be announced at KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS, KBZT (ALT 94.9)/SAN DIEGO, and KRBZ (ALT 96.5)/KANSAS CITY.

« see more Net News