Josh Nelson

IOWA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE Alternative KIWR (89.7 THE RIVER)/OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS hires JOSH NELSON as morning host replacing longtime morning man SPICOLI, who moved crosstown to NRG MEDIA Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5) for mornings (NET NEWS 9/27/21). NELSON was previously morning co-host at NRG MEDIA Country KFGE (FROGGY 98)/LINCOLN, NE.

“We are excited to have JOSH join our team at THE RIVER,” said KIWR GM SOPHIA JOHN. "As a former student and staff member, JOSH understands our audience and the storied history of this successful radio station."

NELSON is happy to return to his radio roots. He said, "Having put the skills I acquired from the college to use the last 15 years, this moment is truly my career coming full circle. I can't wait to see what we can accomplish on this new journey."

