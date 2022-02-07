Hardge

Former minor league baseball player turned radio host MIKE HARDGE is joining GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO Sports KTXX-KTAE-A (104.9 THE HORN)/AUSTIN as ROD BABERS' afternoon co-host. HARDGE most recently co-hosted a midday show "THE SPORTS GRIND" at iHEARTMEDIA Sports KTKR-A (TICKET 760)/SAN ANTONIO and co-hosted mornings at iHEARTMEDIA Sports KVET-A (1300 THE ZONE)/AUSTIN in 2017-21.

"MIKE is such a great, authentic, cool guy. He is the genuine article. Those who have heard him will be excited; those that have not are in for a treat. I think this will be a great fit on many levels," said PD CHAD HASTINGS. "Pairing someone with a talent like ROD BABERES is not easy. You can't just show up. You've got to keep up. MIKE will do both. HARDGE, welcome home."

