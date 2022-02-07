Waugh (Photo: WRNR)

Longtime EMPIRE BROADCASTING Triple A WRNR/ANNAPOLIS PD/host BOB WAUGH is retiring after a 43 year radio career, with his last day at the station set for FEBRUARY 22nd. WAUGH began his radio career at pioneering Alternative WLIR/GARDEN CITY, LONG ISLAND in 1978, moving to Classic Rock WXRK (92.3 K-ROCK)/NEW YORK for weekends/overnights in 1985 and Alternative WHFS/WASHINGTON-BALTIMORE as MD/APD/morning host in 1991. He joined WRNR as OM/PD in 2004.

“It’s been a pretty wild ride, and definitely a satisfying career,” said WAUGH. “I am so grateful for all the relationships I’ve had and still have with some of the most influential people in the industry, and for the opportunity to forge friendships with a wide range of artists from BRANDI CARLILE to ELVIS COSTELLO. It was always my love of music that drove me to radio... never the other way around.”

On his retirement, WAUGH added, “I have some important family obligations that I need to focus on. I also want to take some time off to travel with my daughter before she begins college in AUGUST. But after a short hiatus, I expect to return to the fold in a new broadcast and media capacity of which I am very excited. This is surely not the end of my radio career but rather the beginning of a brand new chapter.”

